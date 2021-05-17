GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Given New $3.60 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $3.60 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:GLGDF opened at $1.99 on Thursday. GoGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

