Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.13.

Utz Brands stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 4.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,122,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,939,000 after acquiring an additional 230,885 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,710,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Utz Brands by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after acquiring an additional 579,581 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after acquiring an additional 72,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after buying an additional 237,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

