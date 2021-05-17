Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Michael O. Fifer Sells 6,490 Shares

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Michael O. Fifer sold 6,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total value of $470,719.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $75.31 on Monday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

