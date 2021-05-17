Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FEEXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt began coverage on Ferrexpo in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Ferrexpo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

