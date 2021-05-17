Insider Selling: Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Sells C$532,000.00 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Roger Fulton sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total value of C$532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at C$73,416.

LNR opened at C$75.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$74.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. Linamar Co. has a one year low of C$31.14 and a one year high of C$91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 8.2000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linamar from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

