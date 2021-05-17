Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$45.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.02.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$38.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.86. The stock has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.86. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$29.51 and a 12 month high of C$51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.15.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$516.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.7599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 99.67%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.