Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.13% of Dorian LPG worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,313,000 after acquiring an additional 500,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dorian LPG by 42.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 38,149 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dorian LPG by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Dorian LPG by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPG opened at $15.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $623.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,096 shares in the company, valued at $434,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 42,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $592,041.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,079.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,505. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

