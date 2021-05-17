IFP Advisors Inc Buys 174 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XSD. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,868,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,198,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 511.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $164.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day moving average of $173.98. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $203.60.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

