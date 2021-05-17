Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $50.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRGP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.06.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Targa Resources has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $38.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. Analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,254,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,221 shares of company stock worth $3,525,611. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after buying an additional 1,985,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after buying an additional 1,857,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Targa Resources by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after buying an additional 896,589 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,624,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

