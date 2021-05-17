$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will announce sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.79 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $10.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $11.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $11.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

NYSE:NSC opened at $289.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.70. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $159.13 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 47,649 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 72,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,337,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

