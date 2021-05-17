Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to report $2.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.79 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $10.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $11.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $11.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Benchmark raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.24.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $289.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $159.13 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.