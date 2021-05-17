CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.09 Million

Analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will announce $199.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.50 million to $212.26 million. CURO Group reported sales of $182.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $835.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $789.90 million to $875.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $960.57 million, with estimates ranging from $899.20 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:CURO opened at $15.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $629.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $209,854.81. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,548 shares of company stock worth $1,320,209. Insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CURO Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CURO Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

