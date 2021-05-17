IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report sales of $378.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $372.59 million to $383.30 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $296.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,161,153.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $195.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $141.02 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.74.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

