Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 14.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 10.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

RGLD opened at $123.16 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.78.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

