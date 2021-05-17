Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 800 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Natera were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRA. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Natera by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $353,879.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,764,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 436,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,664 shares of company stock worth $22,500,995. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

NTRA stock opened at $93.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.79. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

