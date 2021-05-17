Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,646,967 shares of company stock valued at $108,142,861 in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $47.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 72.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

