IFP Advisors Inc Has $169,000 Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,099,000 after buying an additional 93,535 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $2,749,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Plug Power by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Plug Power stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.48 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

