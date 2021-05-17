United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

NYSE:UMC opened at $8.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

