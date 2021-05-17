LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Escalade stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.30. Escalade, Incorporated has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $24.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Escalade’s payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

ESCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Aegis raised their target price on Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

