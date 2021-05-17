Signaturefd LLC Buys 333 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after acquiring an additional 534,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,493,000 after purchasing an additional 295,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $242,562,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,765,000 after buying an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $81.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,706.10, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

