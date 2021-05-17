Signaturefd LLC Purchases 484 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 87.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 159,261 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 678,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 111,885 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Canon by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,446,000 after purchasing an additional 96,316 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Canon during the first quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Canon by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 63,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 31,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE CAJ opened at $23.34 on Monday. Canon Inc. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $25.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

