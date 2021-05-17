Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SEA by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after buying an additional 2,139,631 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in SEA by 1,455.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $317,751,000 after buying an additional 1,493,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of SEA by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,905,002 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $379,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,456 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

SE stock opened at $216.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.02. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.