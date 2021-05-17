Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $147.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 957 shares of company stock valued at $117,785 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

