Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Position Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 60,000.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.36.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

