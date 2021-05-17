Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LFC. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,034,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in China Life Insurance by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 49,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFC opened at $10.37 on Monday. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.25.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

