Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases New Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,768,000 after purchasing an additional 840,428 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,874,000 after purchasing an additional 817,452 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 4,461.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $147.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.40. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $148,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $4,277,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,841. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.