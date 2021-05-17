HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DNB Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.
Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $482.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 69.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.
About Teekay Tankers
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
