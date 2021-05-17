HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DNB Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $482.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 69.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

