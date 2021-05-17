Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

NERV opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $125.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.41). As a group, analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 122,175 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 438,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 76,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 38,548 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

