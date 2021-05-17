SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CWYUF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.10.

Shares of CWYUF stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.14.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

