OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,936 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OneMain by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at about $533,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 1,029.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMF. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $54.56 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,003,276 shares of company stock valued at $671,623,337 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

