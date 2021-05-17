Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,193 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.8% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $248.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $176.60 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

