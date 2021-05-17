LSV Asset Management Sells 700 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Caleres were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAL opened at $25.97 on Monday. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $212,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $1,703,150 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caleres has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

