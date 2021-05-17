Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 919,355 Shares of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) by 5,892.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919,355 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 2.99% of Experience Investment worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPC. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Experience Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Experience Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Experience Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Experience Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Experience Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Experience Sponsor Llc acquired 2,005,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPC opened at $8.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. Experience Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $19.88.

Experience Investment Profile

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. Experience Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

