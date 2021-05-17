LSV Asset Management Has $505,000 Stock Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.13% of Laredo Petroleum worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $18,715,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $41.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $537.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

