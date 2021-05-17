Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWT. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $58.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

