LSV Asset Management Acquires 14,822 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 131.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,822 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STXB opened at $23.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $400.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 516,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean O. Bass sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $46,220.00. Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,484,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

