IFP Advisors Inc Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.
In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.32, for a total value of $2,312,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,236,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 447,006 shares of company stock worth $153,435,287. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of ZM stock opened at $307.89 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 394.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.06.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
About Zoom Video Communications
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.
