IFP Advisors Inc Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.32, for a total value of $2,312,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,236,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 447,006 shares of company stock worth $153,435,287. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZM. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.04.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $307.89 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 394.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

