IFP Advisors Inc Sells 192 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 434,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,726,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,609.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $80.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

