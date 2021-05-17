BMO Capital Markets Increases Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Price Target to C$25.00

Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:LEFUF opened at $17.78 on Friday. Leon’s Furniture has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile
