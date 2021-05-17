PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.93.

PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $92.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 24,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,914. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,830,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,652. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

