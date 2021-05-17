Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OCLDY stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Orica has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.
Orica Company Profile
