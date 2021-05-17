Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OCLDY stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Orica has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

