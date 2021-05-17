Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRCT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.17.

CRCT stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. Cricut has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

In other Cricut news, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $412,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,644 shares in the company, valued at $412,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,301 shares of company stock worth $2,366,020 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $24,868,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,895,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,916,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,819,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

