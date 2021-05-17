Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,349,000. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNDM opened at $6.23 on Monday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 952.60%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

