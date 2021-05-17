IFP Advisors Inc Buys 210 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Qualys were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Qualys by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,181,000 after acquiring an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Qualys by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,254,000 after buying an additional 107,752 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Qualys by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QLYS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $99.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

