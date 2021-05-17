11,225 Shares in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,225 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $131,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLCA opened at $11.59 on Monday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $316,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,666.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

