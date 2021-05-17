Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 51,300 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

M stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

