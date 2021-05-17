Ronald Rimelman Sells 58,345 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Ronald Rimelman sold 58,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.92, for a total transaction of C$753,980.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,554,251.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at C$11.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.62, a quick ratio of 71.88 and a current ratio of 119.02. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$10.18 and a one year high of C$16.83.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

