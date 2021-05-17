Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 192,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,510,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Analog Century Management LP grew its position in Ciena by 13.4% in the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 109,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ciena by 8.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Ciena by 41.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Ciena by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $153,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,387 shares of company stock worth $1,881,125 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $51.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.