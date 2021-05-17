Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 945 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14,235.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,843,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,554 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52,576.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,513,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after buying an additional 1,510,518 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,063,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,837,000. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,637,000.

Shares of SRLN opened at $45.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

