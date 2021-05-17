Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.83 Million Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of JOYY worth $11,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YY. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,415,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JOYY by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,937,000 after buying an additional 1,385,187 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at $88,938,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in JOYY by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,603,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,235,000 after buying an additional 869,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at $54,506,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YY stock opened at $87.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average of $98.11.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

